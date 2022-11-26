How to watch USC vs. Notre Dame football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

No. 6 USC and No. 15 Notre Dame square off for the 92nd time on Saturday in the Trojans' final home game of the season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Fighting Irish hold a 50-37-5 advantage over the Trojans all-time, but USC comes into this one with a better record and ranking, as well as potential Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams calling the shots under center.

USC wrapped up its Pac-12 regular-season finale last week with a thrilling 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA, and will now look to keep that momentum rolling against a strong Notre Dame team that has won five straight.

The last time these two teams met the Fighting Irish won 31-16 in South Bend, but that was before first-year head coach Lincoln Riley revitalized the program.

Now as the two meet for the 92nd time, USC has its eyes set on a Pac-12 championship next week and a possible berth in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

To stay alive in the CFP, they will almost certainly need to defeat Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Trojans are ranked No. 5 in this week's AP Poll, and are ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

For a closer look at this game, check out Wyatt Allsup's full USC vs. Notre Dame preview.

Here is how to watch Saturday's game:

How to Watch No. 6 USC vs. No. 15 Notre Dame

Who: USC vs. Notre Dame

When: 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m ET, Saturday, November 26

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, California

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC/Westwood One in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -4.5; Over/under 63