Skip to main content

How to watch USC vs. Notre Dame football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

No. 6 USC hosts rival No. 15 Notre Dame for the first time since 2018 in its Coliseum Finale
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No. 6 USC and No. 15 Notre Dame square off for the 92nd time on Saturday in the Trojans' final home game of the season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

The Fighting Irish hold a 50-37-5 advantage over the Trojans all-time, but USC comes into this one with a better record and ranking, as well as potential Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams calling the shots under center. 

USC wrapped up its Pac-12 regular-season finale last week with a thrilling 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA, and will now look to keep that momentum rolling against a strong Notre Dame team that has won five straight. 

The last time these two teams met the Fighting Irish won 31-16 in South Bend, but that was before first-year head coach Lincoln Riley revitalized the program. 

Now as the two meet for the 92nd time, USC has its eyes set on a Pac-12 championship next week and a possible berth in the 2022 College Football Playoff

To stay alive in the CFP, they will almost certainly need to defeat Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Trojans are ranked No. 5 in this week's AP Poll, and are ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

For a closer look at this game, check out Wyatt Allsup's full USC vs. Notre Dame preview.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Here is how to watch Saturday's game:

How to Watch No. 6 USC vs. No. 15 Notre Dame

Who: USC vs. Notre Dame

When: 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m ET, Saturday, November 26

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, California

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC/Westwood One in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -4.5; Over/under 63

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Lincoln Riley USC St. John Bosco Mater Dei
Football

USC football recruits on display in Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco title game

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20221
Football

Will USC make the College Football Playoff? USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode3
Football

USC Trojans preparing for 'very good' Notre Dame team

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20226
Football

USC Trojans rise to No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
lincoln riley usc football
Football

Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode17
Football

College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode16
Football

2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams' stock skyrockets

By Sam Brown
lincoln riley usc football
Football

Lincoln Riley has USC back where it belongs: 'College football on the West Coast is alive and well'

By Wyatt Allsup