How to watch USC vs. UCLA football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

The No. 7 USC Trojans and No. 16 UCLA Bruins meet for the 92nd time on Saturday in a game packed with significance.

After No. 12 Oregon fell to No. 15 Washington last weekend, the Trojans now control their own fate and can guarantee their spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a win over UCLA this week.

The game will take place at the Rose Bowl, and it will be the first time these two teams were both ranked in this matchup since 2014.

USC (9-1) improved to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll following a dominant 55-17 win over Colorado last weekend, and also reclaimed the top spot in the Pac-12 power rankings for the first time since their October 15 loss to Utah.

Heisman-hopeful Caleb Williams continued to shine in the win against Colorado, totaling five touchdowns and distributing the ball to nine different receivers throughout the game.

The win was bittersweet for the Trojans, as senior running back Travis Dye's collegiate career came to an end following a left leg injury in the second quarter. Dye had amassed 884 yards and nine touchdowns on the season prior to the injury.

UCLA (8-2) fell from No. 9 to No. 16 this week after losing 34-28 at home to unranked Arizona last week despite senior running back Zach Charbonnet rushing for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

They will be looking to rebound this week and make a statement against their oldest rival.

The two teams have split their last 10 meetings, but UCLA holds an 11-8 edge in the series for games that have been played in the Rose Bowl.

For the Trojans, it will be their final Pac-12 matchup of the regular season, as they return home next week to close out the regular season with a showdown against No. 18 Notre Dame.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Who: USC at UCLA

When: 5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium| Pasadena, California

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC/Westwood One in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -2.5; Over/under 76