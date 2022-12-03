How to watch USC vs. Utah Pac-12 Football Championship: Live stream, TV channel, betting odds

When No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah last met in October, the Utes needed a late fourth-quarter touchdown and successful 2-point conversion to sneak by USC 43-42 and hand the Trojans their only loss of the season.

Now, USC (11-1) will have a chance to avenge that loss as it meets Utah (9-3) once again Friday night (December 2), this time in Las Vegas and with the Pac-12 Football Championship on the line.

The Trojans are coming off a 38-27 Win Over No. 19 Notre Dame last Saturday that helped bump USC up to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll and saw Caleb Williams effectively end the 2022 Heisman Trophy debate.

For USC to come out on top, the Trojans will likely need another strong game from Williams.

When USC and Utah last met, he threw for a season-high five touchdowns with 381 passing yards and added another 57 yards on the ground.

On top of that, the Trojans will have to be more disciplined this time around. Against Utah, they committed a season-high 12 penalties for 93 yards while allowing Utes' quarterback Cam Rising to throw for 424 yards.

For more on this game, check out the full preview on this week's Trojans on Fan Nation podcast.

Here is how to watch USC in tonight's Pac-12 Football Championship:

How to Watch No. 4 USC vs. No. 12 Utah

Who: USC vs. Utah

When: 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m ET, Friday, December 2

Where: Allegiant Stadium | Los Vegas, Nevada

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC/Westwood One in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -2.5; Over/under 67