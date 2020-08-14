Will Major Networks Be Affected By COVID-19?

With the PAC 12 and Big 10 postponing their college football seasons to January, networks likely will have to adjust their programming to accommodate the absence of these fall games. Now, we still might have football this fall. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 have mentioned that their plans to play college football in the fall remain unchanged.

But let's take a look at the PAC 12...

In 2012 the PAC 12 began a media rights agreement with ESPN and FOX. They also launched their own conference network the PAC 12 Networks. Since 2012, total revenues have increased by 59% since the agreement began. According to the PAC 12 last year $123,360,585 was generated in network revenue.

College football brings in billions of dollars in AD revenue every year. According to AD Week in a study conducted by Kantar Media college football brought in $1.69 billion dollars in AD revenue last year.

With an absence of fall sports in 2020 that figure may be hard to hit this year.