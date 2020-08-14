AllTrojans
Will Major Networks Be Affected By COVID-19?

Claudette Montana Pattison

With the PAC 12 and Big 10 postponing their college football seasons to January, networks likely will have to adjust their programming to accommodate the absence of these fall games. Now, we still might have football this fall. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 have mentioned that their plans to play college football in the fall remain unchanged. 

But let's take a look at the PAC 12...

In 2012 the PAC 12 began a media rights agreement with ESPN and FOX. They also launched their own conference network the PAC 12 Networks. Since 2012, total revenues have increased by 59% since the agreement began. According to the PAC 12 last year $123,360,585 was generated in network revenue. 

College football brings in billions of dollars in AD revenue every year. According to AD Week in a study conducted by Kantar Media college football brought in $1.69 billion dollars in AD revenue last year. 

With an absence of fall sports in 2020 that figure may be hard to hit this year.

Football

USC Could Lose $60 Million With No Football?

Some believe the figure will actually be higher

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

USC Offensive Line Could Face Dire Situation

Delaying season could significantly weaken unit

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Will Carol Folt Address Football Situation?

The 2020 season cancellation warrants comment

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The Daily: Recruit Will Enroll Early; Students Head Back To USC

Texas tailback Brandon Campbell will enroll in January

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Big Ten Officially Cancels 2020 Season

Medical issues cited as key reason

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Here Are Your Pac-12 Odds On Spring Season

Oddsmakers not optimistic

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Will There Even Be A Season In 2021?

It remains to be seen if Pac-12 can pull off two seasons in one year

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

What Is The Pac-12 Scared Of?

Conference afraid to stand on its own feet, as usual

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.

Mike Bohn on Postponement of 2020 Fall Sports

Bohn's statement following PAC-12 postponing fall sports.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

tommytrojan

The Daily: What Are Odds For Spring College Football

Bookmakers Are Not Optimistic

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70