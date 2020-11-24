AllTrojans
How Will USC Football Spend Thanksgiving?

Claudette Montana Pattison

With the holidays right around the corner, many people around the world are following the CDC's recommended guidelines to "avoid travel", forgoing seeing family for the holidays. Unfortunately, this extends to USC football players as well. Despite turkey day being just days from now, the USC Trojans have to remain disciplined. 

Sports Illustrated All Trojans Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison asked USC football head coach Clay Helton what the team's plans are for Thursday and his response was simple.

"I salute our players, they've made several sacrifices to get to the point where we are at and we are going to have to sacrifice again. We will be here on campus, just like we do everyday. For us, it's a Thursday practice in preparation for the game [against Colorado on Saturday]. And obviously we will have a turkey dinner, but it will be individually packed up like we normally do, and it's not your normal sit down style dinner. I wish we could eat together as a family right now and men could see their families, but in preparation for each and every game, we have to follow the protocols that have kept us safe up to this point."

Helton's message extends to athletes on USC's roster who are from the Southern California area. Despite, having family close in proximity to USC's campus, players are instructed to stay put on campus and eat their "individually packed up" meals away from a large group settings. 

[BREAKING NEWS: USC Player Tests Positive For COVID-19]

[READ: USC vs. Washington Game Time Changed]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

