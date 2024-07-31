USC Football: In A Stunner, Trojans Flip 4-Star Georgia Commit
The USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs have been battling each other when it comes to landing and flipping commits. It's been an intense battle throughout the summer, and while the Bulldogs have gotten their shots in, the Trojans have the upper hand on this one.
According to On3's Scott Schrader, the Trojans were able to flip four-star 2025 linebacker Jordan Perlotte. Schrader shared via Twitter/X.
Perlotte announced his commitment to USC on July 30 after an unofficial visit to the campus on July 27.
According to On3, Perlotte is currently ranked as the No. 201 prospect, the No. 21 linebacker in 2025, and the No. 27 ranked player in Georgia. The Georgia native attends Burford High School and will now head to the West Coast to continue his football career.
Perlotte initially committed to Georgia in early Dec. and went on an unofficial visit in early Jan. In late June, he went on an official visit to Georgia, but USC was persistent and made him flip in the span of days.
In his junior season, Perlotte collected 55 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass deflections, and an interception. The star linebacker stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 202 pounds. Perlotte has a brother who plays defensive lineman at Wofford.
More USC: Final Decision Made on Caleb Williams' Status for Hall of Fame Game