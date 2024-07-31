USC Football: In A Stunner, Trojans Flip 4-Star Georgia Commit

BREAKING: 4⭐️ Buford (GA) Linebacker JADON PERLOTTE Commits to #USC❕✌🏼



Flips Commitment from Georgia to the Trojans After a July 27 Visit



READ ▶️ https://t.co/MmqYh2ggPr via @On3USC #FightOn pic.twitter.com/9JKz6pEpGj