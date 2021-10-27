    • October 27, 2021
    Injury Update: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart, Arizona Week

    Here is the latest on freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart's injury status.
    USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart has been recovering from surgery after tearing his meniscus against Washington State. While the road to recovery has been slow, Dart took several steps forward last week.

    On Thursday, the Utah native got full medical clearance to practice, after partially participating for weeks. He made the trip to South Bend and dressed for Notre Dame, but remained on the sideline throughout all four quarters of the game.

    Dart told reporters after the 31-16 loss on Saturday, that he expected to be full-speed this week leading up to Arizona.

    Interim head coach Donte Williams echoed Dart's message on Tuesday, after football practice labeling him 'day-to-day' going forward. 

    “I beat him yesterday in a race, so he’s about that healthy,” Williams said. “We’re still taking it day-by-day with the doctor to see what the doctor says, and continue to make sure that he’s 100 percent healthy or close enough to it till he can get on the field.”

    If healthy, Williams isn't ruling out Dart calling plays under center against the Wildcats. 

    “We’re going to do what we need to do to win this particular ballgame, whether that’s playing two quarterbacks, whether that’s just one playing the whole game,” Williams said.

    “It’s more for Arizona to figure out, not for us, like we know what’s going on for this team, for us, we’re not pretty much going to help our opponent in any shape or formal fashion.”

    [3-4] USC hosts the [0-7] Arizona Wildcats, Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4:00 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats have yet to win a game this season.

