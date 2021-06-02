Insider Reveals USC Freshman Will Pay Jim Harbaugh a Visit

According to 247Sports Michigan Insider Brice Marich, USC freshman Jay Toia is slated to visit the Michigan Wolverines this weekend.

Toia entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 24, after spending a few short months on USC's campus. He participated in spring camp and had a stellar rookie debut. He was even a potential candidate to earn playing time as a freshman in 2021.

The Inglewood native spoke out on social media about his decision to transfer out of USC, stating that the COVID-19 pandemic played a heavy role in his decision.

“The 2020 pandemic was tragic to so many that lost so much,” Toia wrote. “For me, and especially my parents, we felt forced to make a major decision signing with USC based on limited information because of COVID-19 restrictions."

“We were not able to take any official or unofficial visits to any of the other schools on our short list such as Michigan, Utah, UCLA, Miami, among others. I as well as my family are truly thankful for the USC staff and students for all the support this past semester.”

Toia had received several college offers but decided to commit to USC back in 2018. The Wolverines made a strong push for the 6-foot-3, 325-pound defender before he signed with the Trojans.

Toia reportedly had 10 offers out of high school, including LSU and Oregon.

