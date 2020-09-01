AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Is TV Exposure A Valid Issue To Examine With USC?

Scott Wolf

Look at this graphic Michigan State is sending recruits today.

In the above video, I ask if it hurts the Pac-12's exposure that many of its games are at night on the West Coast or on poorly viewed Pac-12 Network for some teams?

You wouldn't think it would be a problem for USC but the Trojans do play night games and even played Cal last season at 8 p.m. PT.

MICHIGAN.STATE.TV.GRAPHIC

I also discuss the poor ratings for the Austin Peay-Central Arkansas game in the video too.

And I talked about this Petros Papadakis quote today:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saturday Night Notes: Pete Carroll Goes Viral

Also: Arthur Bartner still at band workouts

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Sunday Buzz: Notes On USC And LSU

An update on USC COVID-19 testing

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Where Is The Outrage Among Pac-12 Fans?

As usual the Big Ten garners all the attention

Scott Wolf

by

LG4SC

USC REPORT: How does year 3 look for Sam Darnold?

We are also talking Su'a Cravens and Micheal Pittman Jr.

Claudette Montana Pattison

A Year After USC's 2019 Season-Opener, Same Question Remains

Can Trojans change attitude if early 2021 season takes place?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

The Daily Report: Does USC Or UCLA Have More NFL Players?

Is Pac-12 making moves to take power away from Larry Scott?

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Suspends Football Workouts Until Sept. 8

COVID-19 tests will now be twice a week for athletes

Scott Wolf

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

What would it take for protests in Pac-12?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Ex-USC Quarterback JT Daniels Scrimmages With Georgia

Former Trojan Takes First Snaps With Bulldogs

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Sunday View: Quick Look At Weekend News

When will Marvin Powell get into USC Hall of Fame?

Scott Wolf