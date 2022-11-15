Skip to main content

It's UCLA week: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

With everything on the line, can the Trojans get past their hated rival?

A berth in the Pac-12 football championship game is on the line for the USC Trojans this weekend. 

Ahead of the showdown, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum talk about the rivalry in the eighth episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast. 

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. Jacob Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. Jacob Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

juju-watkins-sierra-canyon-photo-heston-quan0008
Basketball

Juju Watkins commits to USC Trojans women's basketball

By All Trojans Staff
travis dye usc football
Football

With Travis Dye out, USC's Austin Jones and Raleek Brown will get a chance to shine

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20229
Football

College football bowl projections: USC could end up in Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans football arizona pac-12 80
Football

AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings

By All Trojans Staff
tahj washington usc trojans
Football

Oregon's loss to Washington opens door for USC to get to Pac-12 championship

By All Trojans Staff
caleb williams usc trojans
Football

USC Trojans' defense responds in 55-17 win over Colorado: 3 takeaways

By Wyatt Allsup
lincoln riley usc football
Football

USC Trojans 55, Colorado 17: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football on Friday

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans football arizona pac-12 80
Football

How to watch USC vs. Colorado football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By Sam Brown