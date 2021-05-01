NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Select Monster Defender from USC

Jacksonville selects Jay Tufele as the first pick in the fourth round.

This just in...

USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele is headed to Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Tufele in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 106 overall pick was the first pick to be selected on day three.

Tufele opted out of the 2020 college football season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a solid year in 2019, making first team All-Pac 12, and totaling 41 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks in 13 games played.

The Jaguars have been loading up on talent from Power 5 schools. They took Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in the first round. They took Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little and Syracuse safety Andre Cisco on day two.

Here is Sport Illustrated Jaguar Report's evaluation of the 6'3", 305-pound tackle.

"Tufele is a solid scheme fit with the Jaguars thanks to his size, versatility, and strength at the point of attack. He played mostly three-technique for USC, but his best traits are currently as a run-stopper. My pre-draft scouting report on Tufele can be found below."

"This isn't the first time Urban Meyer has shown interest in Tufele, either. Tufele was a four-star defensive tackle recruit in 2017 (No. 3 ranked defensive tackle), but he was also pursued hard by Ohio State and Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson."

-------

More NFL Draft News:

[Epic Reactions to NY Jets Drafting AVT]

[NY Jets Select USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker]

[2021 NFL Draft First Round Results]

[Expert Details Biggest Sleepers in NFL Draft]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com