USC Veteran Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

USC defensive lineman Jake Lichtenstein has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. The redshirt junior took to social media to announce the news on Monday.

"These past 4 years at USC have been an amazing experience. Throughout my process, I have had countless ups & downs and I have become a better man and football player because of it.

I would like to thank Coach Helton and Coach Donte for giving me the opportunity to be a Trojan and live out my dream at this unbelievable university. I would also like to thank the academic support staff and everyone else who made my success possible. Finally, I would not be where I am today without my teammates," Lichtenstein said in a post.

The Florida native joined the Men of Troy back in 2017. After redshirting his freshman season, Lichtenstein contributed significantly in 2018, seeing action in 11 games and accumulating 15 tackles, including two for losses of four yards, and deflection.

Lichtenstein sat out of the 2019 season due to injury, and opted out of the first four games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to the team for the final two games last season, but did not see any action.



Lichtenstein finished the 2021 season with 28 total tackles. He has two years of eligibility remaining per his social media post.

