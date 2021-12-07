USC Offensive Lineman Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Jalen McKenzie will forego his final year of eligibility, and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

USC offensive lineman Jalen Mckenzie is headed for the NFL.

The redshirt senior announced he will forego his final year of eligibility on Monday night.

“Ever since the day Mrs Cheryl handed me my keys to open the door to my first USC apartment at Troy Hall until the last snap I played in the Cardinal and Gold, God has brought forth countless blessings," McKenzie wrote.

"At USC the gold standard is to always carry yourself as a champion and to FIGHT ON, which is one of the reasons why as I look back on over 2,000 snaps of ball on the field with my brothers or my countless 2,000 word essays I stayed up to finish in the John McKay Center, I wouldn’t trade any of it for the world," Mckenzie said.

"USC is a place of opportunity, a place where dreams can come true and dreams can be formed, a place o grit and growth, a place of learning and understanding. I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL DRAFT. Thank you USC for allowing me to chase my dreams, 70 out."

USC will now look to replace Mckenzie, who started at right tackle this season.

