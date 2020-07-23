AllTrojans
Jim Mora Jr. Talks The 4 Poisons

Claudette Montana Pattison

Claudette Montana Pattison and Jim Mora Jr. sit down once again to talk about the 4 Poisons a concept that Mora has shared with many of his former athletes. Mora also talks the pressures that young college athletes face and some words of wisdom for incoming freshman.

Mora who coached for the UCLA Bruins for six seasons has had his fair share of interacting with young college athletes. He believes that as incoming freshman "it's important for you to come in with your ears open and your mouth shut. Your humble, you are eager to learn, you have a great work ethic, you've got to remember that respect is earned not given and the best way that you can earn the respect of your teammates is by being a great teammate by being a great worker by doing all the little things that it takes to be special". 

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Top Pac-12 Schools Fighting For Recruiting Title

Scott Wolf

gotroy22

Jim Mora Jr. talks value in High School Athletes enrolling early

Plus his opinion on what makes a player successful going from college to the NFL.

ClaudetteMontana

Romping in RegalRita

Daniel Imatorbhebhe Leaves USC

Tight End Is Eligible To Play Sixth Year

Scott Wolf

JacksonSF

Or Maybe Alabama Will Play BYU Instead Of USC

Report: If Crimson Tide Plays More Than SEC Games, Cougars Likely Opponent

Scott Wolf

gotroy22

Former Pac 12 players voice concern via Twitter on premature start for NFL camps

ClaudetteMontana

Pasadenatrojan

Is USC's 2021 Recruiting Class Properly Balanced?

Trojans Have Commitments From Five Cornerbacks So Far

Scott Wolf

CJAMT

Four-Star Cornerback Commits To USC

Trojans Now Have Five Four-Star Cornerbacks In 2021 Class

Scott Wolf

gotroy22

Does It Make Sense For So Many Recruits To Enroll Early?

USC is loaded at some positions but thin at others

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

Morning Buzz: Most USC Players Attending Workouts

Will High School Players Who Graduate Early Play Without Full Training Camp?

Scott Wolf

gotroy22

Morning Buzz: Jack Yary And USC Part Ways

Freshman tight end was one of just three skill players signed in Class of 2020

Scott Wolf

gotroy22