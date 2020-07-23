Jim Mora Jr. Talks The 4 Poisons

Claudette Montana Pattison and Jim Mora Jr. sit down once again to talk about the 4 Poisons a concept that Mora has shared with many of his former athletes. Mora also talks the pressures that young college athletes face and some words of wisdom for incoming freshman.

Mora who coached for the UCLA Bruins for six seasons has had his fair share of interacting with young college athletes. He believes that as incoming freshman "it's important for you to come in with your ears open and your mouth shut. Your humble, you are eager to learn, you have a great work ethic, you've got to remember that respect is earned not given and the best way that you can earn the respect of your teammates is by being a great teammate by being a great worker by doing all the little things that it takes to be special".