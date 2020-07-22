Jim Mora Jr. talks value in High School Athletes enrolling early

Claudette Montana Pattison sits down with college football and NFL coach Jim Mora Jr. to discuss the value of high school athletes enrolling early at their respective college programs. With high school football being postponed, it's likely that we might see a wave of athletes wanting to forgo their senior season and head to college early.

Mora also shares his thoughts on what makes athletes successful when transitioning from college football to the NFL.

Mora is currently a football analyst on ESPN.