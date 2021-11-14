Washington Fires Jimmy Lake, Twitter Reacts

University of Washington announced a change of leadership following the Huskies close loss to ASU 35-30.

Another Pac-12 head coaching job has hit the market.

The University of Washington announced a change of leadership on Sunday, firing former head coach Jimmy Lake on November 14. This move follows the Huskies close loss 35-30 to Arizona State.

"Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families," said UW Athletic Director Jen Cohen.

"However, as the steward of UW Athletics, I must always act in the best interests of our student-athletes, our department and our university. No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off. I am grateful for Jimmy's service to Washington, and we wish him the very best of luck moving forward."

Twitter had plenty to say about the news, here are some reactions:

