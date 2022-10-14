Skip to main content

Jordan Palmer on Caleb Williams: 'He's the next Mahomes'

Palmer joined the Colin Cowherd show to talk about the best young quarterbacks in college and the NFL

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is only a sophomore, but he has already been through the fire. 

According to Jordan Palmer, who joined The Herd by Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and college, Williams is the best pro prospect in college.

"He has been through an experience a lot of what NFL franchise quarterbacks experience and he's experienced it at a young age and he's undefeated at it, at handling it," said Palmer.

Palmer, who was a high school star at Mission Viejo in Southern California and is the brother of former USC quarterback Carson Palmer, went on to talk about how talented and mature Williams is. Then he compared him to Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"He's off the charts," said Palmer. "He's the next Mahomes. In a time where we have a lot of bright young stars, it's not just his physical ability it's the maturity."

"With the guidance and leadership of Lincoln Riley, and the brand that is USC, this guy is poised to have a lot of success."

Watch the full interview with Palmer:

