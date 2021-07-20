JT Daniels Reflects on USC Friendships at SEC Media Days

The Georgia quarterback talked about his relationship with former Trojan Velus Jones Jr.

SEC media days is taking place July 19-22 in Hoover, Alabama. Former USC quarterback turned Georgia Bulldog JT Daniels participated in media days on Tuesday and reflected on his time as a Trojan.

Specifically, Daniels touched on his experience playing with wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. who played at USC from 2018-19 before transferring to Tennessee in 2020.

“Velus and I are really good friends,” Daniels said. “When I was going into my freshman year, I graduated a whole year early, so I didn’t get to do spring. During that spring period going into USC, I would come up to USC and spend the weekend or spend almost the whole week there to watch spring practice and try and learn, and I stayed with Velus.

“Velus and I have been really good friends since I was 17, so he’s just a really good guy. I’m pumped to see him succeeding back in the South where he’s from, having a good time.”

Daniels looks to emerge as the one of the top talents in the SEC, and build off his 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2020. Velus enters his sixth season as a college wide receiver building off his 22 receptions, 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.

