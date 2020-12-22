JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Foundation Pays Off Over $25,000 Worth of Gifts

The JuJu Foundation visited California and Pennsylvania recently to help pay over $25,000 worth of gifts for families in need.

Ahead of his Monday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu foundation paid off over $25,000 worth of layaway gifts earlier this week for families in need.

JuJu and his family teamed up with Pay Away the Layaway volunteers and Burlington Stores in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Compton, California to pay off Christmas gifts and essential products for over 170 families in need.

“I am truly blessed to be able to give back to families in Pittsburgh and California during the holidays,” said Smith-Schuster, about the donation. “We hope paying off these layaway balances will cause a sense of relief and lift the spirit of all of these families.”

JuJu and his family visited Burlington Stores in the communities around Pittsburgh and Compton. He surprised the families, letting them know via a drive-through event that their layaway balances had been paid off through the JuJu foundation.

The JuJu Foundation is a "non-profit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need." The Foundation was established in 2019 by the former USC star receiver. Since he entered the league, Smith-Schuster has been known to surprise fans in public and volunteer in the community.

Smith-Schuster’s act of kindness is an example of how generous of a person the 24-year old NFL player is. Especially during 2020, this donation is a huge weight lifted off the shoulders of people and families in need during a holiday season that has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, JuJu was able to help others and give a lot of people a reason to smile as the year is winding down.

Smith-Schuster will look to keep the smiles going when the Pittsburgh Steelers try to get the win and move to 12-2 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

