USC Star Alum Signs Lucrative Free-Agency Deal With Steelers

Buckle up Steelers fans, Pittsburgh's finest is returning to Heinz Field.

The deal is done and JuJu Smith-Schuster will be returning to Pittsburgh next season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the one-year contract is worth $8 million, Rapoport added that Smith-Schuster had better offers from the Ravens and Chiefs but elected to take less money.

Per the NFL.com, "The Ravens offered the wideout $9 million, plus $4 million in incentives, while the Chiefs offered $8 million, plus $3 million in incentives."

The Steelers faced salary-cap struggles this offseason and many thought the organization wouldn't be able to afford the 24-year-old. However, signing a one-year deal gives JuJu the opportunity to renegotiate next offseason and cash in on a long-term deal.

"Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh. Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!!" said JuJu Smith-Schuster in a Twitter post.

In his four-year career, JuJu has netted 308 receptions for 3,726 yards (64.2 rec YPG), 12.1 yards per catch, with 26 receiving TDs.

