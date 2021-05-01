USC Trojans home
NFL Star Leaves Encouraging Message for Amon-Ra St. Brown Following Round 4 Draft Selection

After falling down the draft boards, former Trojan JuJu Smith-Schuster provides encouraging message for St. Brown.
It's official former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been selected by the Detroit Lions in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

St. Brown was projected to be a Round 2 or Round 3 pick, but fell down the draft boards to pick No. 112. 

Another former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to social media to congratulate Amon-Ra on his big accomplishment after the Lions announced their draft selection. 

If you remember back in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Smith-Schuster in the second round [62nd overall]. He was the youngest player selected in the 2017 NFL Draft and was the 13th USC wide receiver drafted in the last 15 years.

In a video recording Smith-Schuster said, "My boy Amon-Ra St. Brown, what's up man. Congratulations on the draft this year, I just want to wish you the best of luck. Honestly, let God handle it, [and] take over smoothly, and be great this year baby let's get it."

[WATCH: JuJu's Words to Amon-Ra St. Brown Click The Video Above]

Amon-Ra St. Brown is 'grateful' and ready to 'get to work'. St. Brown finished his college career at USC with 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

