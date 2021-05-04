Ex-USC Star Shares Thoughts on Steelers drafting Najee Harris

Former USC Trojan JuJu Smith-Schuster is fired up about the Pittsburgh Steelers newest addition on offense.

The Steelers drafted former Alabama running back Najee Harris, most famously known for his hurdle maneuvers and explosive run game. Pittsburgh selected the tailback at No. 24 overall.

In an interview with CBS, Smith-Schuster revealed that he was excited that the Steelers finally 'drafted an offensive player in the first round'.

"I think he changes it tremendously. You know, we lost a teammate in James Conner. And [Najee's] a guy that's been on the big stage. Coach T actually called me about it, told me to reach out to him, and I told Coach T, 'Finally, you drafted an offensive player in the first round.' Because our defense, there's at least eight to 10 first-rounders there. So it'll be great."

Pittsburgh, won the NFC North Division last season, but struggled to establish a consistent run game towards the end of the year. They finished with 313 rushing yards as a team and averaged only three yards per attempt in their final six games.

As Mike Tomlin looks to return at the top of his division, the Steeler's offense will need to utilize all of their offensive weapons. Cue Najee Harris and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Wideout Smith-Schuster just re-signed a new deal with Pittsburgh after entering free agency this offseason. With JuJu securing the pass game and Najee securing the run game, the Steelers have an opportunity to be highly productive this season.

