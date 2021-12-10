USC WR KD Nixon Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Nixon is the second USC wide receiver to declare for the NFL Draft this offseason.

USC wide receiver KD Nixon has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nixon announced the news on Thursday in a social media post.

"To all my brothers, it was amazing to compete everyday, sharpen my tools and make connections on and off the field. Being able to finish the season healthy, receive my Masters in 10 months and make bonds is something I will always cherish," Nixon said.

"I'm so excited for this new chapter and will begin preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft!"

Nixon spent one season with the Trojans after transferring from Colorado in spring 2021. During his four year career as a Buffalo, Nixon caught 104 passes for 1,250 yards with seven TDs, returned 33 kickoffs for 758 yards.

This season, Nixon accumulated three receptions, 35 yards and one touchdown. Nixon is the second USC wide receiver to declare for the NFL Draft this offseason. Drake London announced his departure from the program on Wednesday evening.

-----

