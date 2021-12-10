Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    USC WR KD Nixon Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Nixon is the second USC wide receiver to declare for the NFL Draft this offseason.
    Author:

    USC wide receiver KD Nixon has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

    Nixon announced the news on Thursday in a social media post.

    "To all my brothers, it was amazing to compete everyday, sharpen my tools and make connections on and off the field. Being able to finish the season healthy, receive my Masters in 10 months and make bonds is something I will always cherish," Nixon said.

    "I'm so excited for this new chapter and will begin preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft!"

    Recommended Articles

    Nixon spent one season with the Trojans after transferring from Colorado in spring 2021. During his four year career as a Buffalo, Nixon caught 104 passes for 1,250 yards with seven TDs, returned 33 kickoffs for 758 yards.

    This season, Nixon accumulated three receptions, 35 yards and one touchdown. Nixon is the second USC wide receiver to declare for the NFL Draft this offseason. Drake London announced his departure from the program on Wednesday evening. 

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube 

    Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 4.44.21 PM
    Football

    USC WR KD Nixon Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    35 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.01.57 AM
    Football

    Insider Reveals Oregon Ducks Interested In Pac-12 Coach

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16781178
    Football

    Drake London Declares For 2022 NFL Draft, Twitter Reacts

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_15332442
    Football

    USC WR Drake London Announces Departure From Football Program

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16926362
    Football

    USC Cornerback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17257318
    Football

    Lincoln Riley Addresses Sudden Oklahoma Departure: 'Time Will Heal'

    Dec 8, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 11.30.05 AM
    Football

    USC WR Drake London Receives Major Honor

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17016896
    Football

    USC Football Cracks Top 10 In SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

    Dec 7, 2021