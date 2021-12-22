Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former USC Quarterback Kedon Slovis Transfers To Pitt, Twitter Reacts

    Slovis leaves the Trojans, after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in December.
    Author:

    Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis signed with the University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in December. Slovis spent three seasons with the USC Trojans, and threw for 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.

    Slovis will spend his final two seasons of eligibility with Pitt, a team that went 11-2 this season and won the ACC championship. Many offered words of encouragement following Sloivs' announcement. Here are their reactions:

    Former USC QB Max Browne

    USC QB Mo Hasan

    Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi

    Recommended Articles

    USC Football

    Pac-12 Network Analyst Yogi Roth

    USC Staffer Gavin Morris

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17013919
    Football

    Former USC Quarterback Kedon Slovis Transfers To Pitt, Twitter Reacts

    3 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-21 at 3.45.29 PM
    Football

    Kedon Slovis Reveals Why Pitt Was 'Right Fit'

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16965496
    Football

    Former USC QB Kedon Slovis Announces Transfer Destination

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17013919
    Football

    Report: USC Rival Called QB Kedon Slovis After Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17366003
    Basketball

    USC Men's Basketball Pause Game Activities Following COVID-19 Outbreak

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_15313057
    Football

    USC Cornerback Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 18, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
    Recruiting

    Domani Jackson Reveals 'Big Reason' He Signed With USC

    Dec 18, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 4.12.00 PM
    Recruiting

    Notes and Quotes From Lincoln Riley's Early Signing Day Press Conference

    Dec 17, 2021