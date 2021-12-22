Publish date:
Former USC Quarterback Kedon Slovis Transfers To Pitt, Twitter Reacts
Slovis leaves the Trojans, after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in December.
Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis signed with the University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in December. Slovis spent three seasons with the USC Trojans, and threw for 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.
Slovis will spend his final two seasons of eligibility with Pitt, a team that went 11-2 this season and won the ACC championship. Many offered words of encouragement following Sloivs' announcement. Here are their reactions:
Former USC QB Max Browne
USC QB Mo Hasan
Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
USC Football
Pac-12 Network Analyst Yogi Roth
USC Staffer Gavin Morris
-----
Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube