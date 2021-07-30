USC Quarterback Named to Walter Camp Football Foundation Preseason Watch List

The 2020 recipient was none other than Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has been named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation's 2021 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.



“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize

the best college football players in the nation,” president

Mario Coppola said. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping

up to be another exciting year of college football.”

This award is the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football award. The final recipient will be voted on by 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. The winner will be announced live on ESPN on December 9. Last years recipient was none other than Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

2021 Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Players to Watch List

Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Matt Corrall, QB, Ole Miss

Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State

JT Daniels, QB, Georgia

Dillon Gabriel, QB, UCF

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Cade Hall, DE, San Jose State

Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Brandon Joseph, DB, Northwestern

D’Eriq King, QB, Miami

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Grayson McCall, QB, Coastal Carolina

John Metchie, WR, Alabama

Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Michael Peniz, QB, Indiana

Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

Derek Stingley, DB, LSU

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Demetrius Taylor, DE, Appalachian State

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

USA TODAY

Slovis returns for his third season with the USC Trojans as the teams leading gunslinger. The junior has completed 459-of-656 passes (70.0%) for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his career as a Trojan. Last season, he tallied 177-of-264 passes (67.0%) for 1,921 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Slovis started in all six games last season for the Trojans.

