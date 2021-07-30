USC Quarterback Named to Walter Camp Football Foundation Preseason Watch List

Kedon Slovis Named to Walter Camp Football Foundation Preseason Watch List
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has been named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation's 2021 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.
“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize
the best college football players in the nation,” president
Mario Coppola said. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping
up to be another exciting year of college football.”
This award is the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football award. The final recipient will be voted on by 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. The winner will be announced live on ESPN on December 9. Last years recipient was none other than Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.
2021 Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Players to Watch List
Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Matt Corrall, QB, Ole Miss
Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State
Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State
JT Daniels, QB, Georgia
Dillon Gabriel, QB, UCF
Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
Cade Hall, DE, San Jose State
Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
Brandon Joseph, DB, Northwestern
D’Eriq King, QB, Miami
Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
Grayson McCall, QB, Coastal Carolina
John Metchie, WR, Alabama
Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Michael Peniz, QB, Indiana
Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State
Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma
Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
Kedon Slovis, QB, USC
Derek Stingley, DB, LSU
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Demetrius Taylor, DE, Appalachian State
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Slovis returns for his third season with the USC Trojans as the teams leading gunslinger. The junior has completed 459-of-656 passes (70.0%) for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his career as a Trojan. Last season, he tallied 177-of-264 passes (67.0%) for 1,921 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Slovis started in all six games last season for the Trojans.
-----
You may also like:
NCAA Makes Decision on Reggie Bush's Heisman
Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals: 'Interest' From Other Schools Regarding Expansion Opportunities
-----
Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube
Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter