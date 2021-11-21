Insider Believes USC QB Kedon Slovis 'Heavily Considering' NFL Draft

The 2021 college football season has been a unique one for USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

For starters, the veteran QB lost his head coach of three years, Clay Helton just two games into the season. Later, his top receiving target Drake London suffered a season ending ankle fracture, and he started splitting snaps with freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart late in the season.

Slovis also suffered a lower leg injury and did not dress for the Trojans crosstown rivalry game against the UCLA Bruins. With two games left on the schedule, it's unclear if the junior will return, or finish out his season on the sideline.

For a player who had incredibly high expectations placed on him and was tabbed as potential first round draft pick, many wonder what the future holds for the Arizona native.

While some believe the junior could return to Southern California for this fourth year, NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella strongly believes Slovis is headed for the NFL.

“I think we may have seen the final game of Kedon Slovis played in a USC Trojans uniform. I’m hearing that he is giving the NFL Draft heavy consideration,” Serritella told FanNation.

“You might be shocked at the fact that Slovis is considering the NFL Draft, but when you take a look at the overall draft class and you start comparing him to some of these other quarterbacks who are being discussed in the first round conversation, they all have their [flaws]," said Serritella.

“I think that if Kedon Slovis does declare for the NFL Draft, he could be a very solid dark horse candidate, where he might not be the cream of the crop, but he could be that low risk, high reward mid-round quarterback that eventually becomes a starter.”

This season Slovis has thrown for 2,153 yards, going 193-for-297, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

