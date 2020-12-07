Kedon Slovis Provides Update On Arm

You may have noticed a QB change late in the second half on USC's side of the ball during the special Sunday matchup against Washington State. Well, after taking three sacks by the Cougar's defense in the third quarter, Slovis needed a rest.

Backup QB Matt Fink came in, late in the third quarter as Slovis' headed into the medical tent for a check up. As the Trojans continued to maintain their strong lead over the Cougars, Fink was left to finish the game.

As the Fox Sports camera's panned to Slovis' on the sideline, the sophomore QB appeared to be in good spirits. He was chatting with his teammates, smiling when USC made big plays, and he did not appear to be in pain. However, speculation still circled around Slovis' injury status, as seeing the QB1 out of the starting 11 is a rarity.

Slovis' was asked about the status of his arm in a post game press conference on Sunday night, he said, "my arm is fine. I hit my funny bone kinda weird but it fixed itself after a drive."

Despite USC having a few members of their offense line missing on Sunday including Justin Dedich, Andrew Vorhees and Liam Douglass; USC's young backup OLINE stepped up. Courtland Ford, the freshman out of Cedar Hill (TX.) showed promising strides at the left guard position.

Despite being sacked three times, Slovis mentioned that he was comfortable and impressed with guys upfront.

"Upfront we had some guys go down and not be around. I have a lot of confidence in guys like Courtland."

USC is expected to get more players back from quarantine for the upcoming cross town rivalry against the UCLA Bruins. As for Sloivs' injury status his absence from the last quarter of the USC vs. WSU game should not be a cause for concern. You should expect to see him out on the field against the UCLA Bruins next Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

