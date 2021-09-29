September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kedon Slovis Wants To Play 'Loose and Fast' Football

The junior quarterback revealed his goals for USC's upcoming game against Colorado.
Author:

USC's 2021 season is off to a rocky start, as the team lost their head coach two games into the season, and currently holds a 2-2 overall record. 

To add, the Trojans took their first loss at home to the Oregon State Beavers 45-27 since 1960, which was a huge disappointment to USC fans all across the country. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has been at the forefront of criticism recently, addressed reporters after Tuesday practice, and discussed his goals for the upcoming game against Colorado.

“If we go play loose and play fast we are going to play our best football," Slovis told reporters. "Honestly, I don’t think we have seen that completely in game form. You’ve seen it at times and spurts, even in the first half, we only put up 17-points, but at limited possessions I thought at times we were playing loose and fast," Slovis said.

"It kinda slowed down in the second half, and that is something that I think that we need to keep building on. And again, if we go out and play loose and play fast, we are going to have a lot of success.”

Recommended Articles

Last weekend Slovis had 31 completions for 49 attempts with 355 yards, three interceptions and one touchdown. This season he has thrown 83-for-129, with 842 passing yards, four interceptions and four touchdowns total. The Trojans' offense has notably been missing a 'spark' this season, but if the team can flip the switch, they should have a better chance of leaving Boulder, Colorado with a win.

The USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes, Saturday, October 2. They are currently a 7-point favorite. 

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

USATSI_16829535
Football

Kedon Slovis Wants To Play 'Loose and Fast' Football

11 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-29 at 9.23.03 AM
Football

WATCH: USC Interim Head Coach Donte Williams Previews Colorado

4 hours ago
1AB8F972-9D66-4853-9626-6823222B6B28
Football

Donte Williams Addresses Heavy Criticism of USC QB Kedon Slovis After Oregon State Loss

19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-28 at 12.40.28 PM
Football

USC vs. Colorado: 10 Things To Know

Sep 28, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-28 at 9.22.29 AM
Football

Detroit Lions Coach Reportedly Contacted By USC Boosters

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16830994
Football

SI Pac-12 Week 5 Power Rankings: USC Falls Again

Sep 27, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 3.35.46 PM
Football

USC Freshman Could Garner Bigger Roles, Amid Rocky 2021 Season

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16831456
Football

Colin Cowherd on USC's Loss to Oregon State: 'The SC Staff is Getting Their Resumes Ready'

Sep 26, 2021