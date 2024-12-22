Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion
The Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams fell to 4-11 after a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 16. With the regular season almost at its end, the Bears are already looking ahead to fill their head coaching vacancy after firing coach Matt Eberflus during the season. Who will Chicago hire to develop the former USC Trojans star.
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has been linked to the Bears job. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported NFL insiders "fully expect" Kingsbury to be interviewed by Chicago.
Kingsbury and Williams spent time together at USC as the Commanders offensive coordinator joined Trojans coach Lincoln Riley's staff as a senior offensive analyst. Kingsbury is having success with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Commanders are currently 10-5 with postseason expectations as the final NFC Wild Card team.
Additionally, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday morning that Detroit's offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a name to watch for the Chicago Bears' head coaching vacancy.
"The Bears host the Lions today, and they could be getting a look at their next head coach. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, once again one of the hottest names in the cycle. My understanding is, Johnson is intrigued by the Bears job, and he is going to be willing to listen," said Pelissero.
The former USC Trojans star came into the NFL with high expectations, but the season has not gone according to plan with the Bears firing both Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in Williams' rookie year.
However, the potential of Williams could be enough to entice a coach like Johnson. Additionally, the Bears are set to have the fifth-most cap space in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. Chicago is also in line for a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
"There's a lot to like in Chicago with Caleb Williams, tons of cap space, extra draft resources, also a major market. They're expected to break ground on a new stadium next year," continued Pelissero. "Team president Kevin Warren has a lot of connections around the league from his several decades in pro and college football. That's allowed them to get a jumpstart on the search process, gathering background as part of what is expected to be a thorough search led by Warren and [general manager] Ryan Poles."
No matter the level of interest in either Johnson or Kingsbury, interviews with assistant coaches in the NFL cannot be conducted until the regular season ends.
