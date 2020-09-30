AllTrojans
Late Pac-12 Start Hurts In Another Way

Scott Wolf

I've focused a lot on the chance of a Pac-12 team making the College Football Playoff.

But here's another question: Kedon Slovis is being billed as a Heisman Trophy contender. But how does he win a Heisman or make it to New York in seven games?

Does he have to be better than someone playing 10 games?

Will he be considered worthy by voters if he barely plays a half-season?

I'm not saying individual are necessarily important. But USC likes to promote its players and it is a recruiting tool.

Any time I bring up an issue, you need to ask: How does it compare to the SEC?

That is who USC and the Pac-12 need to strive to compete with.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

Look at the bright side: Kedon will probably end up with way fewer sacks, fumbles and interceptions than any SEC QB...
#TheSilverLiningTo7GameSchedule...

