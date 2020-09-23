AllTrojans
Former USC DE Lawrence Jackson Talks USC Recruiting

Claudette Montana Pattison

Lawrence Jackson was part of the infamous Pete Carroll dynasty at USC. Arguably a moment in time where the level of talent was dominant and unmatchable. 

Lawrence Jackson believes the magic was finding difference makers from the intercity schools in Southern California. Jackson a player recruited out of Inglewood California went on to play DE at USC under Pete Carroll and Ed Orgeron. Some of Jacksons athletic accomplishments include being apart of the 2004 USC National Championship team and going 1st round #28 in the 2008 NFL draft. 

When I asked Lawrence Jackson his thoughts on USC's ability to dominate recruiting back in the 2000's he said this,

"They came into the intercity and I think that the current staff needs to do a better job of getting guys from the intercity where its a different type in my opinion competitiveness level of aggression and commitment to winning at a high level...and for me personally coming to a school like USC it's [was] a significant upgrade in everything, practice field, actually having equipment [a] weight room water bottles and things like that"

Jackson goes on to mention, 

"Theres a lot of hopeful guys who are talented, maybe they don't fit ideal measurements but you know as you've seen with some of our great players Adoree Jackson isn't optimal ideal measurements but the kid is a baller, we have to do a better job getting in touch with our raw talent locally because its some of the most incredible talent in South Los Angeles"

