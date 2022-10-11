Skip to main content

LenDale White dishes on Lincoln Riley's turnaround: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

The former USC running back loves what he's seeing from Riley's coaching staff

In the third episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum interview former USC great LenDale White about USC's 6-0 start, how Lincoln Riley has turned the football program around so quickly, the Trojans' ceiling for the 2022 season and much more. 

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. 

Jacob Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. Jacob Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

