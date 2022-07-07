Former USC running back LenDale White appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss the Trojans' big move to the Big Ten conference effective 2024. White shared that he was surprised by the decision initially, but understands the reasoning behind it.

“I definitely was surprised at first. I mean, we've been in the Pac-12 or Pac-10 forever. So I didn't see us moving, but when you talk about the financial aspect of it, it only makes sense," said White.

"We are one of the big dog programs in the world. So even though we should be paid like it. I think it's gonna help our recruiting, it’s going to help with getting kids to come into the school. This is an exciting time. If you're a USC fan, you should be getting excited. You know, we got a new head coach in Lincoln Riley, we got Mike Bohn and they're doing a great job. This is a great time to be a Trojan.”

Last week USC and UCLA announced they would make the historic move to join the Big Ten conference in 2024. The news was announced by both universities on June 30.

"Over the past three years, we have worked hard to ground our university decisions in what is best for our students," said USC President Carol L. Folt.

"With the Big Ten, we are joining a storied conference that shares our commitment to academic excellence and athletic competitiveness, and we are positioning USC and our student-athletes for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly evolving sports media and collegiate athletics landscapes. We are delighted to begin this new chapter in 2024."

Both SoCal programs have been apart of the Pac-12 conference for more than 94 years.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook