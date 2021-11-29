Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    LOOK: Lincoln Riley Arrives In Los Angeles

    USC's next head football coach has officially touched down in Southern California.
    Riley touched down in Southern California early Monday morning, alongside his family, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn, and Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director Brandon Sosna.

    USC announced the hire of former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on Nov. 28, following Troy's 35-31 loss to BYU.

    “We are ecstatic to announce Lincoln Riley as our new head coach and welcome his wife Caitlin and their daughters Sloan and Stella to the Trojan Family,” said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn.

    “Lincoln is the rarest combination of extraordinary person and elite football coach. His successes and offensive accolades as a head coach the past five years are astonishing. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop his players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

    Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.” 

    Riley's introductory press conference as USC football head coach will take place Monday, Nov. 29 at 3:00 pm. PT. Check All Trojans for updates and video.

    -----

