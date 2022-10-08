Skip to main content

Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma

The Sooners are 3-3 and just got blown out 49-0 by Texas

Lincoln Riley took a lot of heat from the Oklahoma Sooners fan base after bolting for USC in the offseason.

Among other things, they brought up his inability to build an elite defense, something that kept the Sooners from winning a national championship during his five-year tenure. 

So when Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables took over for Riley, the assumption was Oklahoma would be a much-improved defensive team.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Six games into the 2022 college football season, things are not going well in Norman.

Oklahoma just got smoked 49-0 by Texas in the Red River Showdown - the Longhorns largest margin of victory over the Sooners in the long and storied history of the rivalry.

After a 3-0 start, the Sooners have now lost three consecutive games - the last two in blowout fashion. Oklahoma's defense has allowed 41, 55 and 49 points in the last three games.

What's even worse is Oklahoma's vaunted offense has evaporated into thin air. And Sooners fans are not happy.

Here's a snapshot of the reaction after the Red River Blowout:

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup on October 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

USC vs. Washington State predictions, betting odds: Trojans favored by 12 points

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC Mater Dei St. John Bosco
Football

Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game

By All Trojans Staff
silas demary usc
Basketball

Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC; Andy Enfield also hoping to get Isaiah Collier

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode1
Football

How to watch USC football vs. Washington State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
jordon davison mater dei
Recruiting

Jordon Davison impressed by USC visit: 'The environment has totally changed'

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode2
Football

USC, Utah, UCLA atop SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
chuck mcdonald
Recruiting

Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup on October 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

2022 Heisman odds: C.J Stroud, Caleb Williams top two favorites

By All Trojans Staff