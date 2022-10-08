Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma

The Sooners are 3-3 and just got blown out 49-0 by Texas

Lincoln Riley took a lot of heat from the Oklahoma Sooners fan base after bolting for USC in the offseason.

Among other things, they brought up his inability to build an elite defense, something that kept the Sooners from winning a national championship during his five-year tenure.

So when Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables took over for Riley, the assumption was Oklahoma would be a much-improved defensive team.

Six games into the 2022 college football season, things are not going well in Norman.

Oklahoma just got smoked 49-0 by Texas in the Red River Showdown - the Longhorns largest margin of victory over the Sooners in the long and storied history of the rivalry.

After a 3-0 start, the Sooners have now lost three consecutive games - the last two in blowout fashion. Oklahoma's defense has allowed 41, 55 and 49 points in the last three games.

What's even worse is Oklahoma's vaunted offense has evaporated into thin air. And Sooners fans are not happy.

Here's a snapshot of the reaction after the Red River Blowout: