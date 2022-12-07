Lincoln Riley's first season ends with Cotton Bowl berth: USC Trojans podcast

In the latest episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum discuss the Trojans' devastating loss to Utah in the Pac-12 football championship game, their berth in the Cotton Bowl, the health of Caleb Williams and much more.

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.