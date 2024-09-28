LIVE Highlights: USC Trojans Host Wisconsin Badgers in Week 5
The No. 13 USC Trojans are hosting the unranked Wisconsin Badgers in week five of the college football season on Sept. 28. Following a heartbreaking loss to No. 12 Michigan, USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team are looking to pick up their first win over a Big Ten opponent.
For the first time in its illustrious history, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be hosting a Big Ten conference game after USC traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan in week four.
Entering the matchup with Wisconsin, the Trojans listed safety Akili Arnold as Questionable, and wide receiver Makai Lemon as Out. In addition, tight end Lake McRee will not be available for quarterback Miller Moss after suffering a knee injury against Michigan.
The Wisconsin Badgers will be without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, so backup quarterback Braedyn Locke will be making his first start of his career.
In the week before the game, USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced his decision to use his redshirt after four games for the 2024 season. Alexander intends to enter the transfer portal after the season.
The Trojans and Badgers will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT. This article will be updated live throughout the game. See below for the most recent score and injury news.
PREGAME
