LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines, Makai Lemon Injured
The No. 11 USC Trojans are facing off against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. PDT. USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team look to pick up their second win over a ranked opponent and move to 3-0 on the year.
While the Trojans have started this season with positive momentum, the same cannot be said for Michigan. The Wolverines have a loss to No. 1 Texas, and Michigan coach Sherrone Moore announced a quarterback change before the matchup with USC. Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji will make his first start of the year, while Trojans quarterback Miller Moss looks to keep the USC offense rolling.
This article will be updated live throughout the game. Check below for the most recent developments.
First Quarter
5:02 - On the ensuing USC drive, Moss was sacked by Michigan defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart. The Trojans offense could not convert a third down and 14 yards, so they punted for the second time. USC punter Eddie Czaplicki punted the ball 59 yards into Michigan territory, and the USC defense looks to make another stop. During the return, sophomore wide receiver Makai Lemon sustained an injury and was helped off the field by athletic trainers.
6:37 - In true Big Ten fashion, the Trojans and Wolverines are trading punts. The Michigan offense failed to get a first down and punted. Moss and the offense will take over at the 20 yard line after a touchback.
8:31 - The USC offense will punt from their own end zone only three plays. Quarterback Miller Moss appears to be struggling with the crowd noise and in-helmet communication, and the offense committed a false start penalty. The Wolverines will take over on their 42 yard line.
10:18 - The Trojans kicked off and will receive the ball to start the second half. After the Michigan offense successively converted a fourth downand inches, the USC defense forced a punt. USC quarterback Miller Moss and the Trojans offense will take the field with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Pregame
Before the game, the Trojans announced five team captains: quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Kyron Hudson, center Jonah Monheim, linebacker Easton Macarenas-Arnold, and safety Akili Arnold.
