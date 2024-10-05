LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Miller Moss Interception
The No. 11 USC Trojans are on the road, traveling to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 4:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss has faced pressure all season from opposing defenses, but the USC offense has been able to score points. On defense, the Trojans have proven their ability to adjust under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn as they rarely surrender second-half touchdowns.
USC will be welcoming back safety Akili Arnold after he missed the Wisconsin game with an injury. Arnold exited the Michigan game early because of the injury, but USC coach Lincoln Riley has remained tight-lipped on the injury status of any Trojans.
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
Fourth Quarter
10:11 - USC's Moss throws an INTERCEPTION at midfield after being hit while throwing. Minnesota linebacker Devon Williams came away with the pick.
14:48 - After a Minnesota punt, USC's offense will have 90 yards to go, starting at the four yard line.
Third Quarter
0:00 - The Golden Gophers are currently putting an 11-play drive together. To start the fourth quarter, Minnesota will have the ball at the USC 37-yard line. The Trojans lead 17-10 after three quarters.
1:45 - After the timeout, Minnesota decided not to punt, going for it on fourth down and two yards. After an official measurement, the Golden Gophers picked up the first down
2:00 - Minnesota burns its first TIMEOUT of the second half before a punt.
5:47 - TOUCHDOWN: USC takes a 17-10 on a direct snap to running back Woody Marks from the one-yard line.
9:20 - Moss and the USC offense have gained 51 yards on six plays. They have a first down on the Minnesota 40-yard line.
13:00 - The USC defense forces a punt. Minnesota gained 28 yards on three plays after returning the kickoff.
Second Quarter
0:00 - Trojans kicker Michael Lantz drills the 54-yard field goal on a windy night. USC tied with Minnesota 10-10 at halftime.
0:12 - USC calls its final timeout. The Trojans are on Minnesota's 36-yard line after running two plays for 21 yards.
0:27 - Minnesota running back Darius Taylor FUMBLES, and USC defensive lineman Nate Clifton jumps on the loose ball. The Trojans take over near midfield with less than 30 seconds to go.
1:11 - USC takes second TIMEOUT with a chance to get the ball back to its offense. The Trojans offense looks to get off the field on third down and short on the Minnesota 35-yard line.
1:51 - USC running back Quinten Joyner FUMBLES, recovered by the Minnesota defender Ethan Robinson as the Trojan offense was driving into Minnesota territory. Two-minute timeout.
4:05 - TOUCHDOWN Minnesota on a quarterback sneak with Max Brosmer from the one yard line. Minnesota takes a 10-7 lead over USC.
4:24 - Minnesota takes a TIMEOUT after the Trojans defense stuffed the Gophers for a five-yard loss on first and goal. Minnesota will have three plays starting from USC's seven yard line after the stoppage.
7:13 - TOUCHDOWN: Trojans take 7-3 lead. Moss finds wide receiver Duce Robinson in the end zone for a three yard touchdown. The USC offense scores on the 15 play drive.
10:47 - TIMEOUT: USC takes its first timeout of the half before a third down and four yards. USC running back Woody Marks gains the first down with a 10-yard rush to put the Trojans on the 16-yard line.
12:41 - Trojans offense picks up its third first down of the drive, enters Minnesota territory.
First Quarter
0:00 - After a touchback, Moss's pass intended for wide receiver Duce Robinson was broken up by the Minnesota defense.
0:05 - FIELD GOAL: Minnesota leads 3-0 after the USC defense gets off the field on third down and holds the Golden Gophers to a field goal.
0:51 - Minnesota TIMEOUT. Before third and seven for the Minnesota offense, Fleck calls a timeout. The Golden Gophers have entered the red zone, gashing the Trojans defense.
5:24 - The Trojans were forced to put from their own end zone after three plays. USC punter Eddie Czaplicki pushed Minnesota 50 yards back. The Golden Gophers will take over on their own 37-yard line.
6:41 - Minnesota defensive back Kerry Brown goes down with an injury. The game takes a TV timeout while the athletic trainers attend to the injured Golden Gopher.
7:20 - The Minnesota offense ran four plays gaining 28 total yards. The Trojans offense will take over on the USC 10 yard line.
9:31 - Moss and the Trojans drove 45 yards in 9 plays before Zachariah Branch dropped a pass on third down. Kicker Michael Lantz missed the 47-yard field goal, so the score remains 0-0.
15:00 - Minnesota won the toss. Moss and the USC offense will start with the ball.
Pregame
Before the game, USC announced its team captains as quarterback Miller Moss, defensive lineman Gavin Meyer, linebacker Mason Cobb, and punter Eddie Czaplicki.
The USC Trojans are nine-point favorites over Minnesota according to DraftKings Sports book.
The oddsmakers in Vegas favor the Trojans, but USC has lost its only Big Ten Conference game on the road against Michigan. The prime time kickoff against Minnesota could get dangerous.
Minnesota is unranked, and they are coming off a three-point loss to the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines. The Golden Gophers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, and they were denied a successful onside kick after a questionable penalty from the officials.
The Trojans will be without linebacker Eric Gentry and tight end Lake McRee. Both were listed as OUT on the official injury report released two hours before kickoff.
