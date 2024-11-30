LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Can USC Pull Off the Upset?
It's Senior Day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the USC Trojans host the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 95th meeting between the two storied programs to close out the regular season. In a series that dates back to 1929, the Trojans and Irish have played every year since, except for the hiatus during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“It’s always an important game, it’s a rivalry game there’s a lot of history behind it,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “It’s two great programs, it’s obviously another one played in two iconic places, and I think when you come here, the history behind this game is so epic. Number one, I think it would be disrespectful to not be as ready as you possibly can be, coaches, players, everybody. The fact for us it’s our last game at the Coliseum, we got a lot of great Trojans on this team that’ll be their last game.
“We got a chance to really close great with this three-game stretch here at the end of the season and obviously a phenomenal opportunity to finish this thing the way we intend on finishing it. I love it, I love rivalry games, can’t wait for it to get here,” Riley said.
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
Pregame
USC announced its team captains as cornerback Jaylin Smith, running back Woody Marks, center Jonah Monheim, punter Eddie Czaplicki and safety Bryson Shaw.
The Trojans have won consecutive games for the first time since week 1 and week 2 with redshirt sophomore quarter Jayden Maiava as the signal-caller. USC faces arguable their toughest challenge of the season with Notre Dame making the trip out west.
The Irish have reeled off nine straight wins since their loss to Northern Illinois on Sep. 7. Coach Marcus Freeman has his squad one win away from hosting a game in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
USC will honor 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at halftime. The last time the Trojans and Irish squared off the Irish at the Coliseum, the Chicago Bears quarterback put on a spectacular performance, accounting for four touchdowns to put the finishing touches on his Heisman campaign in a 38-27 win. However, Notre Dame has won five of the last six matchups.
Kickoff for Saturday's contest is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.
