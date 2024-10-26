LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Woody Marks Rushing Touchdown
The USC Trojans (3-4, 1-4 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 25 in one of many major events happening in town, including Game 1 of the World Series, Lakers at Crypto.com arena, East LA classic at SoFi Stadium, and concerts at the Intuit Dome and the Forum.
Fridays contest is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on FOX. However, because the World Series is airing on the same channel, if the game runs past 8:00 p.m. PT, the USC game will begin to air on FS1 and the FOX Sports app, along with KCOP in Los Angeles (Channel 13).
Following the World Series postgame show, FOX will transition to live coverage of the USC vs. Rutgers matchup from FS1/KCOP.
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
First Quarter
9:58 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Woody Marks punches it in for a 1-yard touchdown to cap off a 10-play, 77-yard drive. USC leads 7-0.
10:44 - REVIEW. Miller Moss connects with Zachariah Branch for a 6-yard touchdown. The play was reviewed and overturned. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave USC a fresh set of downs at the 3-yard line.
15:00 - USC wins the coin toss and has elected to receive.
Pregame
USC looks to snap a three-game skid after falling to the Maryland Terrapins in their latest fourth quarter collapse last Saturday, a common theme for the Trojans this season.
Following the two-minute timeout, the Trojans lined up for a field goal to make a nine-point game when the kick was blocked, Maryland recovered and returned it into USC territory. Five plays later Billy Armstrong Jr. scored the go-ahead touchdown with 53 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Terrapins a 29-28 victory. It was the was fifth time of the Lincoln Riley era the Trojans have blown a 14-point lead. Former USC legends, including Matt Leinart, LenDale White and Rey Maualuga voiced their frustrations about the program on social media following the loss.
USC has held a fourth quarter lead in all seven of their games this season but sit here before the end of October with four losses and watched their college playoff chances evaporate with half of the season remaining.
"We've been in a lot of really close games; we had some opportunities to separate in several of these games and we haven't, and we need to get better at that," said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
As the Trojans head into this matchup, there is a ton of pressure on the program to finish the season out strong, in particular with Riley and that starts tonight.
Rutgers is also looking to snap a three-game losing streak of their own as they make the 2,800-mile trip out west in the first ever meeting between the two programs. The Scarlet Knights jumped out to a 4-0 start this season, but have dropped their last three, including one last week to the Trojans crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins.
USC announced as its captains as tight end Lake McRee, cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, center Jonah Monheim and safety Akili Arnold.
The Trojans are a 13.5-point favorites over Rutgers, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. USC is 4-3 against the spread this season.
