USC Trojans Overcome Three-Score Deficit to Defeat Texas A&M Aggies in Las Vegas Bowl
The USC Trojans have developed a flare for the dramatics at Allegiant Stadium, this time defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 35-31 in the Las Vegas Bowl. Quarterback Jayden Maiava connected with Kyle Ford for an 8-yard touchdown with eight seconds remaining to give the Trojans a thrilling victory.
The Trojans overcame a 24-7 second half deficit to end their season with a victory in the same place it began. Maiava finished the night 22 of 39 for 295 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions.
USC finishes the season 7-6 and have won consecutive bowl games under Lincoln Riley.
Fourth Quarter
0:00 - Texas A&M lateraling efforts fall short. USC wins 35-31.
0:08 - Jayden Maiava to Kyle Ford for an 8-yard touchdown to give USC a 35-31 lead.
0:12 - Jayden Maiava to Ja'Kobi Lane for 12 yards.
0:17 - Jayden Maiava throws a strike to Ja'Kobi Lane for 33 yards. Takes it down to the 13-yard line.
0:42 - Injury timeout. A'Marion Peterson is down on the field after picking up with first down on 3rd and 1. USC is in Texas A&M territory.
1:38 - Makai Lemon hangs on after taking a big hit for a completion of 13 yards.
1:49 - Touchdown Texas A&M. Marcel Reed takes it himself for a 19-yard touchdown. Texas A&M leads 31-28.
2:00 - Marcel Reed runs up the middle for a pickup of 8 yards. Texas A&M is in the red zone.
4:30 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Jayden Maiava connects with Jayden Maiava for a 15-yard touchdown. USC leads 28-24.
8:03 - Jayden Maiava to Makai Lemon for a 33-yard completion. Moves into USC territory.
10:44 - Texas A&M field goal. Randy Bond's 39-yard field goal is NO GOOD. WIDE RIGHT.
12:01 - Jayden Maiava floats a pass into the air that is INTERCEPTED by Dalton Brooks.
12:50 - Texas A&M punt. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold delivers a big hit on Marcel Reed to stop the Aggies on 3rd and 1. USC will take over on their own 4-yard line.
14:24 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Bryan Jackson takes it on for a 1-yard touchdown. Jackson's first career touchdown. USC trails 24-21.
Third Quarter
0:00 - Jayden Maiava connects with Ja'Kobi Lane for a 14-yard completion. Moves the Trojans inside the 10-yard line.
0:53 - Makai Lemon makes a tremendous catch for a 28-yard completion.
3:42 - USC TOUCHDOWN. Jayden Maiava connects with Ja'Kobi Lane for a 17-yard touchdown. USC trails 24-14.
3:47 - Texas A&M CB Dez Ricks gets called for pass interference.
5:16 - Marcel Reed connects with Jabre Barber for a 5-yard touchdown. Texas A&M leads 24-7.
5:55 - Texas A&M INTERCEPTION. Jayden Maiava's pass is batted up in the air and intercepted by Cashius Howell.
6:12 - Texas A&M field goal. Randy Bond's 27-yard field goal is GOOD. Texas A&M leads 17-7.
6:59 - Timeout Texas A&M. The Aggies burn their first timeout of the half. Will face a 2nd and goal.
7:50 - USC CB John Humphrey gets called for a pass interference. Moves the ball inside the 10-yard line.
9:05 - Marcel Reed to Shane Calhoun for a gain of 36 yards. The Aggies move into USC territory.
10:03 - USC punt. The Trojans go 3 and out on their first possession of the 2nd half.
11:03 - TOUCHDOWN Texas A&M. Marcel Reed throws a fade to Noah Thomas who makes an excellent touchdown to cap off an 8-play drive, 76-yard drive. Texas A&M leads 14-7.
12:50 - Marcel Reed completes to Tre Watson, who slips a tackle and picks up 21 yards. Moves into USC territory.
Second Quarter
0:00 - EJ Smith rushes for a gain of zero to close out the half. Game tied 7-7.
0:13 - USC field goal. Michael Lantz's 39-yard field goal is NO GOOD. WIDE LEFT.
1:49 - Texas A&M gets called for roughing the kicker, a 15-yard penalty and gives USC another set of downs in Aggies territory,
2:47 - Texas A&M gets called for pass interference on 3rd down and gives USC a fresh set of downs.
4:49 - Texas A&M punt. Braylan Shelby sacks Marcel Reed on 3rd down to force a punt. USC will take over on its own 40-yard line.
5:55 - Texas A&M Interception. Jayden Maiava deep pass for Makai Lemon is intercepted by BJ Mayes.
8:38 - Texas A&M punt. USC forces a 3 and out.
10:16 - Jayden Maiava completes short to Ja'Kobi Lane for a 30-yard catch-and-run for the touchdown. Game tied 7-7.
13:50 - USC Interception. Safety Akili Arnold comes up with the interception in the end zone off a tipped pass.
First Quarter
0:00 - Marcel Reed runs for 7 yards to close out the quarter. Texas A&M leads 7-0.
0:20 - Marcel Reed completes deep to Noah Thomas for a 40-yard completion. The Aggies move into USC territory.
1:43 - USC goes three and out. Texas A&M takes over on their own 20-yard line.
2:22 - USC Interception. Kamari Ramsey makes an excellent break on the football and makes a diving interception.
3:42 - USC punt. The Trojans netted just six yards after a Jayden Maiava sack put them behind the chains.
5:34 - USC injury timeout. Elijah Paige was injured on the previous play.
6:28 - Makai Lemon hurdles a defender and returns the kick 46 yards.
6:37 - TOUCHDOWN Texas A&M. Marcel Reed connects with Noah Thomas for a 7-yard touchdown to cap off a 16-play 77-yard drive. Texas A&M leads 7-0
8:39 - Marcel Reed connects with Jahdae Walker for 2 yards on 4th and 1 for a first down. Texas A&M moves into the red zone.
13:44 - USC punt. The Trojans go three and out on its 1st possession. Texas A&M takes over on their own 22-yard line.
15:00 - USC won the kickoff and will receive.
Pregame
USC has lost 19 players to the transfer portal, including key contributors receivers Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch and Kyron Hudson, running back Quinten Joyner, offensive tackle Mason Murphy and defensive end Sam Greene. The Trojans will also be without running back Woody Marks, center Jonah Monheim and cornerback Jaylin Smith, all three have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and opted out of Friday’s contest.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava will be making his fourth start in a Trojans uniform. Maiava took over for Miller Moss as the starter in week 12 and went 2-1, helping USC become bowl eligible after a 4-5 start. The UNLV transfer has thrown for 906 yards, seven touchdowns versus three interceptions, he’s also added four touchdowns on the ground.
“I have a lot of confidence in Jayden, he played well led us to two big victories and I thought really put us in great position,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley … “I think he’s gonna continue to progress and get better and better.”
The Trojans are very young at running back heading into this matchup. The departure of Marks and Joyner leaves freshman Bryan Jackson and redshirt freshman A’Marion Peterson to carry the workload. At receiver, USC has lost three of its top six pass-catchers, paving the way for some other players to be featured in the rotation, like Jay Fair, Jaden Richardson and Josiah Zamora. Freshman Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle could make his Trojans debut.
Defensively, it will be the last go around for a plethora of players, including defensive lineman Gavin Meyer and Nate Clifton, defensive end Jamil Muhammad, linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb, cornerbacks Jacobe Covington and John Humphrey and safeties Akili Arnold and Bryson Shaw.
Texas A&M jumped out to a 7-1 start and were ranked as high as No. 10 in early November. The Aggies looked primed to make a run for the SEC Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but dropped three of its final four games.
USC announced its captains as Maiava, Mascarenas-Arnold, receiver Kyle Ford, defensive end Devan Thompkins and center Kilian O'Connor prior to kickoff.
Texas A&M is a 3.5-point favorite in this matchup. The over/under is set at 54.5.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
