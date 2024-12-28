All Trojans

LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Can USC Win the Las Vegas Bowl?

The USC Trojans will take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday, Dec. 27 in the Las Vegas Bowl. It is the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs, the Trojans lead the series 3-0. Can the Trojans finish the season on a high note?

Kendell Hollowell

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans (6-6) will take on the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Friday, Dec. 27 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium to close out the 2024 season. USC will end their season at the same place it began, where they defeated the LSU Tigers 27-20 on Sep. 1. 

The Trojans are 3-0 all-time against the Aggies. It will be the first matchup between these two programs since 1977. 

Jayden Maiava
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.

Pregame 

USC has lost 19 players to the transfer portal, including key contributors receivers Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch and Kyron Hudson, running back Quinten Joyner, offensive tackle Mason Murphy and defensive end Sam Greene. The Trojans will also be without running back Woody Marks, center Jonah Monheim and cornerback Jaylin Smith, all three have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and opted out of Friday’s contest. 

Quarterback Jayden Maiava will be making his fourth start in a Trojans uniform. Maiava took over for Miller Moss as the starter in week 12 and went 2-1, helping USC become bowl eligible after a 4-5 start. The UNLV transfer has thrown for 906 yards, seven touchdowns versus three interceptions, he’s also added four touchdowns on the ground. 

“I have a lot of confidence in Jayden, he played well led us to two big victories and I thought really put us in great position,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley … “I think he’s gonna continue to progress and get better and better.”

MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out

MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?

MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs

The Trojans are very young at running back heading into this matchup. The departure of Marks and Joyner leaves freshman Bryan Jackson and redshirt freshman A’Marion Peterson to carry the workload. At receiver, USC has lost three of its top six pass-catchers, paving the way for some other players to be featured in the rotation, like Jay Fair, Jaden Richardson and Josiah Zamora. Freshman Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle could make his Trojans debut. 

Defensively, it will be the last go around for a plethora of players, including defensive lineman Gavin Meyer and Nate Clifton, defensive end Jamil Muhammad, linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb, cornerbacks Jacobe Covington and John Humphrey and safeties Akili Arnold and Bryson Shaw. 

Akili Arnold
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans safety Akili Arnold (0) celebrates in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Texas A&M jumped out to a 7-1 start and were ranked as high as No. 10 in early November. The Aggies looked primed to make a run for the SEC Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but dropped three of its final four games. 

USC announced its captains as Maiava, Mascarenas-Arnold, receiver Kyle Ford, defensive end Devan Thompkins and center Kilian O'Connor prior to kickoff.

Texas A&M is a 3.5-point favorite in this matchup. The over/under is set at 54.5.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN. 

MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks

MORE: USC Trojans To Upset Texas A&M Aggies? Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, Betting Odds

MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion

MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football