LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins: Can USC Reclaim the Victory Bell?
The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins face off in the 94th meeting between the crosstown rivals at the Rose Bowl. USC enters the critical matchup one game away from becoming bowl eligible.
“The idea that we wear our home jerseys, they wear their home jerseys it’s just a special thing about this rivalry specifically," said former USC All-American safety and current assistant defensive backs coach Taylor Mays. "I think for the players going into the game they’re going to feel kind of an atmosphere or some energy because it does have a different feel being at the Coliseum or the Rose Bowl playing UCLA. I think for our guys they just have to be in the moment.
“And this one of the reasons you come to USC, you’re playing an awesome rivalry game like this."
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
The Trojans look to reclaim the Victory Bell, which has been awarded annually to the winner since 1942 after falling to the Bruins 38-20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC has won each of the last two games at the Rose Bowl and 18 of the last 25 matchups.
Pregame
The Trojans announced its captains as cornerback Jaylin Smith, offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon, punter Eddie Czaplicki and defensive tackle Gavin Meyer.
USC redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava made his first start of the season last week in the Trojans 28-20 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Maiava rebounded after throwing an early pick-six to former USC cornerback Ceyair Wright, by throwing three touchdown passes to three different receivers, sophomores Zachariah Branch and Duce Robinson, and senior Kyron Hudson.
Running back Woody Marks carried the ball 19 times for a career-high 146 yards. The Mississippi State transfer has been excellent for the Trojans all season, last week he became the first USC player to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark since Ronald Jones in 2017. Coach Lincoln Riley has relied heavily on the senior and will continue to in this matchup.
USC has three players that played for UCLA in this matchup a year ago, safety Kamari Ramsey, cornerback John Humphrey and receiver Kyle Ford.
Kickoff in the "Battle of Los Angeles" is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
