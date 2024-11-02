LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies
The USC Trojans (4-4, 2-4 Big Ten) make the trip up to the Pacific Northwest to face the Washington Huskies (4-4, 2-3) in the 82nd meeting between these two programs in a series that dates back to 1923. USC has not won in Seattle since their upset victory over No. 4 Washington in 2016.
“They’ve been a really good home team,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “It’s a place I’ve never had a chance to actually be up there for a game, I know it’s going to be a good atmosphere, good environment so one that we’re looking for and obviously we’ve got to play well and build off some momentum and confidence off of how we handled this last week.”
USC announced its captains as quarterback Miller Moss, defensive end Devan Thompkins, linebacker Mason Cobb and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon.
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
Pregame
The long time Pac-12 rivals squared off last season in a shootout at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum where the Huskies came out on top 52-42.
The Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak last Friday when they defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20. Quarterback Miller Moss had his first turnover free game since Week 2, running back Woody Marks scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns, receiver Makai Lemon hauled in a career-high 134 receiving yards and the defense recorded a season-high four sacks.
USC played its first complete game for all four quarters in Big Ten play and will look to build off of that momentum as the calendar flips to November. The Trojans are still fighting for bowl eligibility with four games remaining on the schedule in its final month of the regular season.
Washington has dropped each of its last two games since their upset win over the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 5. The Huskies are 4-1 at home this season.
Both programs have seen its fair share of struggles in their first season as members of the Big Ten conference as they enter this critical matchup.
The Trojans are a 2.5 point road favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. USC is 0-3 on the road this season. Can the Trojans overcome their struggles and win their first game on the road this season?
Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcasted on the Big Ten network.
MORE: USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame for Top-100 Linebacker Recruit Madden Faraimo
MORE: Stefon Diggs Injury: Houston Texans' Receiver Robert Woods Increased Role?
MORE: USC Trojans Losing QB Commit Julian Lewis To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Houston Texans' Calen Bullock vs. New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Rookie Of The Year Case?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Takes Blame for Commanders Loss: 'We Will Play Better'
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans, Washington Huskies: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Decision to Close Practices from Media
MORE: USC Trojans in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit Shamar Arnoux, Flip to Miami?
MORE: USC Trojans Football: Lincoln Riley Closes Practice To Media For Remainder Of Season