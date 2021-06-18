LOOK: Amon-Ra St. Brown Signs Rookie Deal With Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown made things official in Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

The former USC wideout was pictured signing his rookie contract on social media, with nothing but smiles.

Courtesy: Amon-Ra St. Brown Instagram Account

St. Brown was one of three players the Lions signed on June 17. Second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike and fourth-rounder Derrick Barnes also inked their rookie deals on Thursday.

According to OverTheCap, St. Brown and Barnes are expected to have signed four-year deals worth $4.3 million each. St. Brown’s 2021 cap number is expected to be close to $856,315.

Amon Ra- St. Brown was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions at pick No. 112. He spent three seasons with the USC Trojans and amassed 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

After getting drafted in April, St. Brown made his way to Detroit to participate in mini camp with the Lions. Lance Newmark, Director of Player Personnel, expressed his excitement about St. Brown back in May, raving about his 'advanced saavy' for his age.

"He's a consistent player," Newmark said via the Detroit News.

"I think he's a quarterback-friendly player, a guy that quarterbacks are going to trust. He has a reliability factor to him that he brings. I think people are going to like throwing to him, and I think they're going to like throwing to him right away. They're going to see that this guy means business and you can trust him to do things right."

----

You may also like:

[Insider Makes BOLD Prediction for Michael Pittman Jr. in 2021]

[JuJu Smith-Schuster Joins New Agency Prior to Contract Year With Steelers]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com