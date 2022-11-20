Skip to main content

Look: Photos from USC Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES - Lincoln Riley is taking the USC Trojans to the Pac-12 football championship game - and possibly the College Football Playoff - in his first year as head coach.

USC beat UCLA 48-45 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl to clinch a berth in the Pac-12 title game. Caleb Williams passed for 470 yards and two touchdowns and Korey Foreman caught a game-clinching interception with 1:26 to play. 

Photographer Jason Goode was on the sideline at the Rose Bowl capturing images from the Bruins-Trojans showdown. Check out his best images from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY: USC VS. UCLA

usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode22
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode20
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode21
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode16
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode17
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode18
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode19
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode15
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode14
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode10
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode11
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode6
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode9
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode12
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode13
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode7
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode8
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode4
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode3
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode2
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode5
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode1
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode3
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode7
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode4
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode13
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode2
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode15
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode6
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode8
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode12
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode11
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode10
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode9
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode5
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode1
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode14
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode14
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode13
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode8