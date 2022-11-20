Look: Photos from USC Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl

Check out our images from the Bruins-Trojans showdown at the Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES - Lincoln Riley is taking the USC Trojans to the Pac-12 football championship game - and possibly the College Football Playoff - in his first year as head coach.

USC beat UCLA 48-45 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl to clinch a berth in the Pac-12 title game. Caleb Williams passed for 470 yards and two touchdowns and Korey Foreman caught a game-clinching interception with 1:26 to play.

Photographer Jason Goode was on the sideline at the Rose Bowl capturing images from the Bruins-Trojans showdown. Check out his best images from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY: USC VS. UCLA