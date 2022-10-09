Look: Best photos from USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

Caleb Williams and the Trojans are locked in a tight game with Washington State

LOS ANGELES - The USC Trojans are hosting the Washington State Cougars in a key Pac-12 football game Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The Trojans (5-0, 3-0) are hoping to keep pace atop the Pac-12 with undefeated UCLA (6-0, 3-0), who upset Utah 42-32 Saturday afternoon.

All Trojans photographer Jason Goode is at the Coliseum capturing photos from the game. Check out his gallery below and refresh for the latest images throughout the game.

PHOTOS: USC VS. WASHINGTON STATE

(All photos by Jason Goode)