Skip to main content

Look: Best photos from USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

Caleb Williams and the Trojans are locked in a tight game with Washington State

LOS ANGELES - The USC Trojans are hosting the Washington State Cougars in a key Pac-12 football game Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The Trojans (5-0, 3-0) are hoping to keep pace atop the Pac-12 with undefeated UCLA (6-0, 3-0), who upset Utah 42-32 Saturday afternoon.

All Trojans photographer Jason Goode is at the Coliseum capturing photos from the game. Check out his gallery below and refresh for the latest images throughout the game.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

PHOTOS: USC VS. WASHINGTON STATE

(All photos by Jason Goode)

usc trojans washington state football jason goode5
usc trojans washington state football jason goode9
usc trojans washington state football jason goode2
usc trojans washington state football jason goode4
usc trojans washington state football jason goode1
usc trojans washington state football jason goode8
usc trojans washington state football jason goode3
usc trojans washington state football jason goode6
usc trojans washington state football jason goode7
usc trojans washington state football jason goode12
usc trojans washington state football jason goode3
usc trojans washington state football jason goode9
usc trojans washington state football jason goode4
usc trojans washington state football jason goode10
usc trojans washington state football jason goode5
usc trojans washington state football jason goode8
usc trojans washington state football jason goode1
usc trojans washington state football jason goode6
usc trojans washington state football jason goode2
usc trojans washington state football jason goode11
usc trojans washington state football jason goode7
usc trojans washington state football jason goode17
usc trojans washington state football jason goode14
usc trojans washington state football jason goode13
usc trojans washington state football jason goode3
usc trojans washington state football jason goode12
usc trojans washington state football jason goode25
usc trojans washington state football jason goode21
usc trojans washington state football jason goode11
usc trojans washington state football jason goode10
usc trojans washington state football jason goode1
usc trojans washington state football jason goode2
usc trojans washington state football jason goode6
usc trojans washington state football jason goode5
usc trojans washington state football jason goode8
usc trojans washington state football jason goode24
usc trojans washington state football jason goode19
usc trojans washington state football jason goode16
usc trojans washington state football jason goode7
usc trojans washington state football jason goode15
usc trojans washington state football jason goode22
usc trojans washington state football jason goode4
usc trojans washington state football jason goode9
usc trojans washington state football jason goode18
usc trojans washington state football jason goode26
usc trojans washington state football jason goode20
usc trojans washington state football jason goode23

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

ta cunningham usc
Recruiting

T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode12
Football

USC Trojans vs. Washington State: Live score updates, highlights from Pac-12 football in LA

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode5
Football

Pac-12 scores: UCLA beats Utah; Arizona State stuns Washington

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode15
Football

Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup on October 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

USC vs. Washington State predictions, betting odds: Trojans favored by 12 points

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC Mater Dei St. John Bosco
Football

Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game

By All Trojans Staff
silas demary usc
Basketball

Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC; Andy Enfield also hoping to get Isaiah Collier

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode1
Football

How to watch USC football vs. Washington State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff