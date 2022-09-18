Skip to main content
Look: Best photos from USC Trojans' win over Fresno State

Look: Best photos from USC Trojans' win over Fresno State

Check out the photo of Austin Jones running after his helmet was ripped off

LOS ANGELES - The revitalized USC Trojans football program took another step forward on Saturday, routing an experienced Fresno State team 45-17 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lincoln Riley's team racked up 517 yards of total offense, Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns and the Trojans won the turnover battle again. 

Here are the best photos from USC's win over Fresno State, including a great photo of Austin Jones running after his helmet had been ripped off.

(All photos by Jason Goode)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20227
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20225
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202216
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202212
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202213
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20221
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20223
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202210
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202214
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20226
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202211
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202215
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20224
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20228
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20222
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20223
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20229
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20221
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20227
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20228
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202211
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20224
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202212
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20225
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202213
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20226
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20222
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202210
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20223
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20221
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20222

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20223
Football

Instant analysis: Caleb Williams shines in USC's 45-17 victory over Fresno State

By All Trojans Staff
lincoln riley usc football
Football

USC 45, Fresno State 17: Live score recap, highlights, game stats

By All Trojans Staff
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202210
Football

Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off with lower leg injury

By All Trojans Staff
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202211
Football

Look: Caleb Williams has 3 TDs, USC leads Fresno State 21-10 at halftime

By All Trojans Staff
caleb williams usc football
Football

USC football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, live stream, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
dan lanning oregon ducks football
Football

Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset MSU, Oregon Ducks win big

By All Trojans Staff
zachariah branch bishop gorman
Recruiting

Look: USC 5-star commit Zachariah Branch scores electric punt return touchdown

By All Trojans Staff
Jake Haener, Fresno State
Football

Fresno State QB Jake Haener has extra motivation vs. USC: 'They never gave me a chance'

By Wyatt Allsup