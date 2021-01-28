LOOK: Ishmael Sopsher Arrives At USC

The former Alabama defensive lineman received a warm welcome from USC staffers in Los Angeles.

It's official, USC's newest defensive lineman has arrived at USC. The Alabama transfer was welcomed with open arms by USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto and assistant athletic director Gavin Morris.

So'oto tweeted, "We putting the SOUTH in Southern California. LA -> LA"

Morris tweeted, "My boy @isopsher is officially in LA Pac 12 OL& QB’s need to watch out"

Sopsher made the switch to join the USC Trojans in December of 2020, after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in October of last year.

Although Sopsher was a top recruit coming out of Amite High School his playing time with the Crimson Tide was kept to a minimum. Per Sports Illustrated Bama Central, "The 6-foot-4, 310 pound redshirt freshman played in one game during his time in Tuscaloosa, which was in 2019 against Western Carolina."

But if you take a look back at the Louisiana natives credentials prior to college, he provides quite an impressive resume. As a senior in 2018, Sopsher had 78 tackles, including 35 for losses with 12 sacks, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He also helped his alma mater win the LHSAA Class 2A State Championship, and he was selected to the All-State team in each of his four seasons at Amite HS.

To add, Sopsher was a four-star recruit and had offers from schools all around the country. Although many thought he would choose the LSU Tigers and stay close to home, the 310-pound lineman picked the Alabama Crimson Tide, LIVE on ESPN's National Signing Day Special.

Sopsher is one of four new additions to USC's football program via the NCAA Transfer Portal this year. Texas safety Xavion Alford and running back Keaontay Ingram announced their departure from the Longhorns in 2021; and Colorado wide receiver K.D. Nixon will be leaving the Buffaloes following the 2020 season as well.

